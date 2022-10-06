Parents of 7-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driver in Clayton County arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sept. 4 in a hotel parking lot near Southside Commerical Parkway and Tara Boulevard in Clayton County have been arrested.

According to Clayton County Police Department, they have arrested 33-year-old Christal Williams and 36-year-old Jordan Wint.

Police say that after they arrived upon the scene, they learned the girl was alone at the time she was struck and immediately began knocking on the doors of two hotels in the area.

Officers finally located a room where the door was left open and they observed two 9-year-olds asleep inside the room.

Officers spoke to the children and learned their parents left them along with their sister, Keymoriona Williams.

The investigation revealed that the parents left the children to deliver food. They left a cell phone in case the children needed to contact them.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘We desperately need help’ Clayton County PD looking for driver who hit girl

The investigation also revealed that Williams and Wint had both used drugs recently.

On Oct. 4, warrants were obtained for Williams and Wint. A short time later, they were taken into custody by CCPD. They are both facing charges of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor and reckless conduct.

The 9-year-olds were placed by Georgia Divison of Family and Children Services with family in another state.

The hit-and-run driver has still not been found. CCPD is asking anyone with information to contact them.

