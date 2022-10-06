Photos released related to death of 17-year-old at College Park barbershop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of 17-year-old Anthony McClain.

McClain was shot and killed outside a College Park barbershop that he worked at on Sept. 2.

Police released two photos on Wednesday of possible suspects. Police say the two men were involved in a physical altercation with the victim before the shooting.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identities of these individuals, or other individuals related to this case, please contact Detective A. Rosas at andrea.rosas@claytoncountyga.gov. Anonymous tips may also be made with Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersatlanta.org.

