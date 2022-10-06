Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet.

The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per tweet, but now, up to four forms can be sent.

To get access to these multi-media posts, Twitter users have to click on the photo icon in the composer and add whichever forms to use.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti with Dead...
Dead & Company playing Lakewood Amphitheatre May 28
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China