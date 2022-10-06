Two homicides in metro Atlanta under investigation Thursday afternoon
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two homicides are currently under investigation in metro Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department is working a homicide in the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. The call was received at approximately 3:10 p.m.
Clayton County Police Department is currently working a homicide in the 7900 block of Kendrick Road in Riverdale.
No other information has been released about either homicide.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.