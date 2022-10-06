Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia.

Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company.

There are 978 stores across the United States. Wawa is planning to open 54 new stores in 2022. The Georgia store isn’t scheduled to open until 2024.

Wawa was founded in 1803 in New Jersey as an iron foundry. Initially, it offered milk by delivery and opened its first food market in 1964. The word “Wawa” is an Ojibwe Native American word that translates into “Canada goose.”

The gas station store isn’t like other gas station stores. In 2018, it was named America’s favorite sandwich shop. Their sandwiches or hoagies range in price between $4 and $8 and can be served hot or cold.

It’s also known for its fresh salads, fruit, wraps and other healthy options.

Wawa is also famous for its customer service. The bathrooms are always spotless; they offer free air for tires; there’s no charge to use an ATM at a Wawa; and their gas prices are decent.

