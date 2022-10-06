Wellstar Health System sending mailers to residents about AMC closure

Atlanta Medical Center
Atlanta Medical Center(WGCL)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wellstar Health System says it is sending direct mailers to resident within a 2-mile radius of Atlanta Medical Center before its closure on Oct. 14.

Additionally, Wellstar says it is sharing more than 20,000 flyers and posters with information about the closure and alternative care options with community partners such as churches, food banks, elected officials and media.

Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?

Many people, including the mayor of Atlanta and other city officials, have expressed dismay that AMC is closing, fearing that it will leave residents in the area with no health care.

ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER FLYER
ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER FLYER(Atlanta News First)

AMC says it is providing one-on-one personalized care coordination with patients who regularly visit the AMC emergency department and is reaching out to existing patients via mail and MyChart about rescheduling appointments and their alternative care options.

Wellstar also says that more than 1,400 team members have accepted roles within Wellstar and are transitioning to new roles at other Wellstar facilities.

A former AMC nurse wrote an open letter to lawmakers urging them to lift restrictions on “advanced practice nurses.” She says this could help expand access to healthcare for people in Atlanta once AMC shuts down.

This is the second emergency room Wellstar has closed in metro Atlanta this year.

Mayor Andre Dickens has placed a moratorium on the development of the AMC site.

Grady Memorial Hospital is expected to receive many of the patients that would have normally gone to AMC for treatment.

