Ala. college student reported missing during trip to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 19-year-old college student.

The Atlanta Police Department says Rakeb Tilahun was last seen at 255 Courtland Street NE on Oct. 5 at around 3:45 p.m. She is a student at Talladega College in Alabama and was in Atlanta for a trip, which is scheduled to end Friday.

Tilahun is being reported missing by her Student Advisor.

If you have any information on Rakeb Tilahun’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

