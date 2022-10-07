Atlanta man working to create ‘rainbow skyline’ ahead of Pride weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Pride weekend returns Friday after COVID canceled the festival the last two years and it’s back bigger and brighter than ever.

“It’s very celebratory. Like everyone gets together and has a good time. Everyone comes from the suburbs. Straight people. Gay people. It’s a good time,” Midtown resident Brent Tillis said.

An Atlanta realtor is asking businesses to consider lighting up their windows and buildings in rainbow colors this weekend to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Patrick Busko says he came up with the idea after seeing places like Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport create rainbow displays with just a flip of a switch.

“LED lights have exploded in popularity,” Busko said. “It’s a really cool representation, I think, through the rainbow lights to show everybody for the weekend that they’re welcome here.”

Red, orange, yellow, blue, green, and purple are just six simple colors. But Busko says to the LGBTQ+ community, they represent much more.

“I think they represent, increasingly, the diversity in this community,” Busko said. “Hundreds of thousands of people come here to celebrate, so I think it’s a really nice, warm welcome for everybody.”

Busko is encouraging people who live in downtown and midtown Atlanta to also light up their own homes this Pride weekend.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.