Clayton County seeks help locating man wanted for aggravated assault

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted on several charges.

Tony McKay is wanted for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of child molestation, statutory rape, rape and aggravated child molestation.

McKay is in his early 50s, 6′2″ and weighs 215 lbs.

He is driving a 2014 Silver Ford F150 with a CQT7970 license plate number and is known to have violent tendencies. Anyone with information should call 911, contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747 or Detective A. Walker at 770-473-5483.

