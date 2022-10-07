College Park holding 6th Annual Ward 4 Citywide Festival Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College will hold its sixth annual Ward 4 Citywide Festival Oct. 15. The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Ward 4 Councilman Roderick Gay said, “this event is the perfect opportunity to gather and spend time as a community.

The event will be held at Charles E. Phillips Esquire Park from noon to 5 p.m. The city will officially open a new splash pad at 1 p.m.

The festival is free and open to the public. More information can be found here.

