DA requests delay of trial for Young Thug, Gunna, others charged in RICO case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking the court to delay the trial of Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 other defendants charged in a RICO case.

Willis filed a motion on Thursday. She is asking a judge to move the trial from January to March of next year so the defendants can have more time to find attorneys.

According to the motion, eight out of the 26 defendants do not have counsel.

RELATED STORIES:

Rapper Young Thug and others facing new charges

No bond for Grammy-winning rap artist ‘Young Thug’ in racketeering case

Atlanta rapper Young Thug appears in court, dozens face gang-related charges

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.