DA requests delay of trial for Young Thug, Gunna, others charged in RICO case

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking the court to delay the trial of Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 other defendants charged in a RICO case.

Willis filed a motion on Thursday. She is asking a judge to move the trial from January to March of next year so the defendants can have more time to find attorneys.

According to the motion, eight out of the 26 defendants do not have counsel.

