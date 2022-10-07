Dates for 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival announced

Atlanta Dogwood Festival
Atlanta Dogwood Festival(Atlanta Dogwood Festival)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival will be held Apr. 14 through 16, 2023.

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is the city’s largest fine arts festival and one of the oldest in the country.

The high school art competitions Atlanta High School Art Exhibition (AHSAE) and Art Throwdown will return, with scholarships and other prizes for winners. There will also be live music performances, a 5K and an artist market featuring more than 250 artists.

The event will be held in Piedmont Park. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rainbow LED lights outside Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.
Atlanta man working to create ‘rainbow skyline’ ahead of Pride weekend
Rescue workers carry an unidentified victim from the still-blazing Winecoff Hotel in Atlanta,...
10 of Atlanta’s most haunted places
Chicheria MX Kitchen
Chicheria MX Kitchen coming to the Works in 2023
Cutter Martin
First Alert Meteorologist Cutter Martin visits the Georgia State Fair!