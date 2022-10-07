Dates for 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival will be held Apr. 14 through 16, 2023.

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is the city’s largest fine arts festival and one of the oldest in the country.

The high school art competitions Atlanta High School Art Exhibition (AHSAE) and Art Throwdown will return, with scholarships and other prizes for winners. There will also be live music performances, a 5K and an artist market featuring more than 250 artists.

The event will be held in Piedmont Park. More information can be found here.

