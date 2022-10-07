Debbie Collier’s death investigation brings in the FBI

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI is joining the investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, the Athens woman who was reported missing by her husband and daughter last month and whose burned body was found less than 24 hours later in northeast Georgia.

On Friday, the FBI confirmed it is assisting Habersham County investigators in the case.

Collier was first reported missing around 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2022, by her husband, Steven Collier. Hours earlier, Collier sent $2,385 to her daughter, Amanda Bearden, on Venmo with a message, “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flowerpot by the door.”

Message Collier's daughter told police she received from her mother. (WGCL)

Collier was also seen on surveillance video around the same time in a Clayton Family Dollar store, where she purchased a rain poncho, refillable torch lighter, a two-roll pack of paper towels, a 7.5x9.5 OBD Tarp, and a reusable tote bag. After leaving the Rabun County store at 3:09 p.m., she remained in her vehicle, apparently alone, for 10 minutes before leaving.

Collier’s body was found around 3 p.m. the next day after her rented black Chrysler Pacifica van was found at the entrance of an old logging road in Habersham County.

RELATED: Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline

Earlier this week, Habersham County investigators released three 911 calls that reported Collier missing.

One of the calls was placed by Diane Shirley, Collier’s sister who lives in Alabama. In it, she tells police her niece, Bearden, told her Collier had been in an accident about a month earlier and was urged by the other driver not to contact police.

“From my niece, she said [Collier] was in an accident about a month ago,” Shirley told Athens-Clarke County police. “She was following this truck, and this truck lost a paint can and hit my sister’s car and the paint went everywhere, and the the driver was trying to convince my sister not to tell the cops he was driving because he was on parole and there was a stipulation to his parole that he couldn’t drive.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia

The first call reporting Collier missing came from her husband, Steven, around 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. The second call recorded is from Bearden, who was calling police to offer some more information on her stepmother’s disappearance.

On Tuesday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new surveillance video of the last moments Collier is believed to have been alive. The video was taken from a camera overseeing the parking lot of a Family Dollar in Clayton. Collier was seen inside the store and captured on video from 2:55 p.m. until 3:09 p.m.

Last week, Habersham County investigators said they believe Collier’s death was a deliberate act and not random. They also said more time is needed before their investigation is completed. No arrests have been made so far.

Bearden told Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers she and her mother had dinner on that Friday night, ran some errands and went home separately. She also told police her mother’s driver’s license and debit card were the only possessions missing.

