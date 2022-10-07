FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80′s today; Colder Sunday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on another great day in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 80′s.

Friday’s summary

High - 83°

Normal high - 78°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It will be sunny this morning with more clouds later this afternoon as a cold front moves through north Georgia. Expect a cooler weekend with highs in the 70′s and lows dropping into the 40′s on Sunday morning. The low 40′s are possible in the suburbs, so Sunday will be the coldest day so far this season.

It’ll stay dry through next Wednesday with a rain returning to north Georgia on Thursday.

