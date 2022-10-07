Former Atlanta lawyer Tex McIver scheduled to appear in court seeking bond

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta lawyer Claud “Tex” McIver is hoping to be released from jail following the Georgia Supreme Court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction in his wife’s shooting death.

McIver is expected to appear in court Friday after a jury found the now 79-year-old guilty in 2018 of murder.

McIver and his wife, Diane, were in a car being driven by a friend. From the backseat of the car, McIver expressed concerns about safety in the area they were in. He asked his wife to hand him a gun from the front console and minutes later, the gun fired, hitting her in the back.

At his trial back in 2016, McIver was also convicted of influencing a witness and sentenced to five years in prison for that offense. He completed that sentence last month and has since been in jail hoping to get a bond.

Friday’s hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Fulton County.

RELATED STORIES:

Murder conviction for former metro Atlanta lawyer Claud ‘Tex’ McIver overturned

Fulton DA files motion to retry Claud ‘Tex’ McIver in wife’s 2016 death

New sign demands justice for slain wife of Tex McIver

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.