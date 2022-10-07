Health officials tour Camelot condominiums in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor khalid kamau wants South Fulton city officials to intervene at the deplorable living conditions at the Camelot Condominiums.

Camelot is a property known in the South Fulton community as a site long-riddled with a history of housing concerns. A new challenge presented itself weeks ago and remains Thursday.

On Thursday, kamau and officials from the health department toured the property which is located off of Old National Highway. Elected officials are expected to address issues such as eyesore properties, poor living conditions, and crime hot spots.

The mayor says hundreds of families with children live in dilapidated units which include mold, rats, and trash. Kamau also lives there.

City leaders have so far declined to get involved since the development is private property.

He says he’s not giving up.

“Our city is working right now with code enforcement both to hold the HOA liable as well as the individual landlords liable for the conditions that people are living in.”

The mayor says South Fulton needs a stronger policy for livable affordable housing.

City leaders maintain the issue is out of their hands.

South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau previously told Atlanta News First that the conditions at this apartment complex are poor, citing the power outages during a heat wave during the summer.

“I believe our city has a financial obligation, a legal obligation, and most importantly, a moral obligation to address issues here at Camelot,” said City of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau.

