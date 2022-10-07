Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines, Iowa, announced on air that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change.

She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - A sign advertises for help The Goldenrod, a popular restaurant and candy shop,...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on building economy; another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
FILE - The award has in the past put a spotlight on groups and activists trying to prevent...
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
Christopher McLemore
Spalding County residents told to shelter in place as police search for suspect
Thailand is flying national flags at half-staff to mourn the deaths of the victims in the...
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
Chandler Richardson and Kemare Bryan were arrested in South Carolina.
Photos released of teens arrested for Jefferson HS football player’s death