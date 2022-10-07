John Kanell hosts book signing at Williams Sonoma Oct. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Famous chef John Kanell is hosting a book signing Oct. 7 at the Williams Sonoma store on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Kanell founded Preppy Kitchen in 2015 and turned ts immediate success into a large social media following and appearances on national television. He is currently touring to promote his first cookbook. The cookbook includes more than just recipes, such as instructions for flower arrangements, winter wreaths and pickling vegetables, to appeal to newcomers and experienced chefs alike.

The event begins at 6 p.m. More information can be found here.

