Man arrested after breaking into cars on Centennial Olympic Park Drive

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after breaking into cars on Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

Officers responded to reports of break-ins around 1:00 a.m. Oct. 5. They found two cars with their windows smashed in and Azir Simmons, wearing all black and a ski mask. They later found Simmons in a nearby apartment building, where he claimed he was visiting a friend.

The apartment staff contested that story and he was arrested. Simmons was charged with loitering and prowling, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and battery to an officer. He earned the battery to an officer charge by spitting at officers during his arrest.

