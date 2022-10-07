Norcross student athlete back on football field after life-altering injury

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It only takes one injury for a young athlete’s career and dreams to be cut short.

So you can imagine the thoughts running through Brandon Beckham after injuring his hip.

Day after day, you can find Beckham and his teammates practicing after class on the football field at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross.

He’s the kicker for the team and he randomly felt discomfort in his hip during a practice his freshman year, two years ago.

“It was like something felt out of place and when I hit the ball it just like tweaked and it hurt really badly,” Beckham said. “After I would kick the ball and I just really didn’t know what was going on.”

Gradually, the pain got worse, and Beckham says he couldn’t even run. He figured he was injured and says thoughts of the worst outcome started running through his mind.

“I’m just like, oh boy, I hope I can play again, I just really want to get back on the field and not worry about any of these injuries anymore,” Beckham said.

Dr. Cliff Willimon of Children’s Healthcare Atlanta says the pain was a result of a torn labrum in Beckham’s right hip.

“The labrum is a rubbery rim of cartilage that goes around the edge of the hip socket,” Willimon said.

The pain was from a genetic abnormality causing the bones in his femur and hip to rub together.

Beckham tried physical therapy in hopes to gain the strength back in his hip. But Dr. Willimon says surgery became the better option. And that came with a challenging road to recovery.

“I had to use a little walker, I couldn’t even walk,” Beckham said. “The process was physical therapy and a lot of it.”

After about six weeks with his physical therapist, he regained strength in his hip and was able to walk again. But, it would be awhile before taking the football field with his brothers.

Now as a high school junior, Beckham is back in action.

“It’s been a pretty good season, I’d say,” Beckham said. “It feels amazing. I don’t really have the words to describe what it feels like to be back. “It’s just so overwhelming to finally be back with what I love doing.”

While Beckham has dreams to play football in college and someday go pro, he hopes to potentially peruse a track of medicine to help other athletes who could face similar injuries like him.

