Out and About in the ATL | Oct. 7-9, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weather is going to be darn near perfect this weekend and you should definitely take advantage of it. If you need something to do, check out this list of ways to get out and about in metro Atlanta.

FRIDAY

Elevate Atlanta presents the Museum of the Moon and Space Odyssey immersive art installations this weekend at Underground Atlanta. The inflatable art installation was created by UK artist Luke Jerram. There will also be sound art installations, technology-based and contemporary art exhibits and more.

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company presents “Macbeth” at Shakespear’s Tavern. This Friday is a general admission preview of the new production.

The Grocery Spot is hosting Haunted Hullabalo, a Halloween market, music and movie festival fundraiser. The event will feature 20 artists and makers, a showing of “Beetlejuice” on the lawn at 10 p.m. followed by the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Don’t forget props!

SATURDAY

Trees Atlanta is holding their annual tree sale at the Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center. Proceeds will fund community planting, conservation and education programs.

The Historic Oakland Cemetery is hosting a pumpkin patch this weekend. There will be pumpkins, photo ops, family-friendly activities, mini-scavenger hunt, a live scarecrow, shopping and snacks and drinks for purchase.

Little’s Food Store on Carroll Street is hosting a collectors lot featuring toys, comics, art, vintage records and whatever.

The 11th annual Fall Festival on Ponce is happening this weekend in the historic Olmsted Linear Park. There will be multiple artists and crafters, gourmet food, beverages, acoustic musical performances and an area for kids.

The Oakhurst Porchfest is taking place in Decatur. It’s a community music festival where front porches become stages and yards become venues. 200 bands will perform.

Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates is hosting the Southern Surf StomFest! Presented by The Surf King Surfwear featuring Surfer Joe, Surf Zombies, The Jagaloons, The Mystery Men, The Surge, DJ Casbah and more. There will be food/beverage trucks, artist market and more.

Kappa Cotton Club is performing at City Winery Atlanta. Presented by the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Club. Ladies are invited to wear their best flapper or Gatsby dress and gentlemen should keep it “Harlem Nights” gangster.

SUNDAY

The John Cage Music Festival with dance inspired by Merce Cunningham is happening at eyedrum art & music gallery. There will be musicals performances by ATL’s Stuart Gerber, Jeremy Muller, Craig Dongoski, Liuba Khakhalina Khesner Oliveira, Victor Pons, Erika Tazawa, Jessica Petrasek, Emily Koh, Majid Araim, John Gregg, Ofir Klemperer, Adam Mirza, Ben Shirley, John Gregg, Klimchak, Jeff Young and more. There will also be an exhibit by Black Mountain College Museum.

Gypsy Kitchen is celebrating 8 years with a party featuring specialty paellas, drinks, a flamenco guitarist and other live entertainment.

Nikki Lane is bringing her Denim and Diamonds tour to The Earl.

Pavement is performing at The Eastern. Pavement mark the point when post-punk turned into alternative rock. They will be joined by Piranha Rama.

Blurry, Stay Here, Intervention and Messing are performing at Boggs Social & Supply. Presented by Trash Bunny Entertainment and A Rippin.

If you would like to submit an item for a future Out and About list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@wanf.com.

