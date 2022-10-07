Plan Ahead | Georgians brace for I-285 project lane closures

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Major changes are coming to I-285 near Georgia 400.

The state is set to begin its 8-month construction project Saturday and you can expect significant delays

“It’s stressful, it’s going to be stressful,” one driver told Atlanta News First Friday.

“I think it’s going to be really very difficult. I think traffic is going to be backed up for one or two hours,” said another driver.

The Department of Transportation said starting Saturday, a mile stretch of the highway between Roswell Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road will be reduced from four lanes to three lanes to allow construction crews to demolish and replace three bridges.

They’ll begin with the eastbound side on Saturday then add the westbound lane at a later date.

“Where 285 crosses over Glenridge, Georgia 400, and Peachtree-Dunwoody, those are all bridges,” said Dale. “You may not even realize you’re on a bridge because you’re just driving 285, but those are all bridges. They have reached sort of the end of their lifespan, and they have to be rebuilt. "

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the closures will cause profound delays.

The department suggests using the new connecting lanes as much as possible and to plan ahead.

Atlanta News First Traffic Anchor Courteney Jacobazzi said there is not a perfect alternate route for all drivers .

She said depending on the day, your best route may change daily.

“Use whatever transportation app you use to get you around, to show you the best and fastest route because it’s constantly going to change,” said Jacobazzi.

If you think you leave early now for work, you’ll have to leave even earlier.

”You need to leave extra early,” said Jacobazzi. “It would be safe to leave an hour early if your commute takes you 30 minutes typically.”

Atlanta News First will have you covered every day for the next week to give you an inside look at the impact on your daily commute.

Courteney Jacobazzi will be live in the first alert road tracker every morning starting Monday to bring you live, up to the second traffic conditions starting at 4:30 a.m. on Wake Up Atlanta.

