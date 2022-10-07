Poetry Out Loud finds new home at Alliance Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s Poetry Out Loud competition has a new home. The student poetry competition will move to the Alliance Theatre after 14 years of coordination by the Atlanta History Center.

The Alliance Theatre will coordinate the program with schools around the state before hosting Atlanta’s regional finals in February as well as the state finals in March.

The Poetry Out Loud competition is designed to introduce students to dynamic and contemporary poetry.

Schools can sign up for the program through Dec. 16. Local competitions will begin Jan. 20, with the opportunity to move up to the national finals in May.

