Police search for Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park stalker

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police officials are looking for a man who they say was stalking a woman inside the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park early Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, Park Superintendent Patrick Gamman, said around 10 a.m. a woman was jogging along the south side of the park when suddenly a man approached her wearing a ski mask.

“After a few words were exchanged, she very much felt threatened and ran away, which was a very good thing to do. She had good situational awareness, she knew where she was, she knew where to go because she knew the trail,” Gamman said.

According to Gamman, the woman eventually caught up with some people along the trail and she was able to make it to safety and report it to the police.

Gamman said the man was about 5′9 and they are still looking for him.

Park service rangers said they are now increasing patrols in the park.

Self-defense expert, Cole Parker, from the Divas in Defense organization told Atlanta News First that if you find yourself in this situation grab a stick to use as a stabbing weapon or pick up rocks to throw at the perpetrator.

Parker also said that if you are running away make sure that you stay on the trail if you don’t know where you are going to help ensure you do not get lost.

If you have information regarding the man in a ski mask or any other details that might be helpful for investigators contact Cobb County Police as soon as possible.

