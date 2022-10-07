Restaurant Report Card: Mexico Lindo fails with 57; Crispina scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is nothing pretty about what the health inspector found inside a Mexican restaurant on Austell Road in Marietta this week.

Mexico Lindo failed with 57-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, beef and pork were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, an employee handled raw chicken and then prepared tacos without washing hands. And a head of cabbage in the cooler had a considerable amount of mold on it.

“Everything has been corrected,” Mexico Lindo Manager Lulu Arroyo said.

When asked if they were serving moldy food the manager had this to say.

“No, of course we were not going to serve that,” Arroyo said.

This employee told us that management corrected the violations, but we still spotted a problem. They posted an old inspection score of 91 instead of their failing 57.

Now to other good scores around metro Atlanta. In Cherokee County, Applebee’s on Ridgewalk Parkway in Woodstock picked up 94-points. In DeKalb County, J.R. Crickets on Panola Road in Lithonia scored a 96. And in Gwinnett County, Lets Café on Grayson Parkway in Grayson earned 98-points.

And at Crispina Ristorante on Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw they received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve received two in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

The owner is from Italy, and he brings in some of the best ingredients from his home country and everything is made fresh. The ambiance is also very comfortable and cozy and one of the best features at the restaurant is they have a wood burning oven and they make some great Neapolitan pizzas. Let’s get to the menu. You can start with the caprice salad, Neapolitan pizza with peppers and fresh mozzarella and look at their signature pasta dish the Pappardelle Pompei which is homemade pasta tossed with Italian sausage, roasted red and yellow peppers and much more and you can finish it off with tiramisu. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.