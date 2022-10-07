Rockdale County Black-owned hemp farm marks milestone with first-ever harvest

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – It’s quickly becoming a booming industry in Georgia. Four years after being legalized, there are more than 100 hemp producers in the Peach State.

This week marks an important milestone for the owners of a hemp farm in Rockdale County: it’s harvest day. The owners have been busy snipping and clipping hundreds of hemp plants. This is GA Hemp 4 Life’s first-ever harvest after starting this business just one year ago.

“We were pretty sure we wanted to do hemp, but how we wanted to do it was the question,” said Garry Ogden.

They ended up taking an organic approach and planted both seeds and seedlings. Four months later, they’re harvesting nearly 500 plants.

“One of the things that I found is that plants are a lot like kids. You can pour all that you can into them, but at the end of the day they’re going to go their own way,” said Ogden.

GA Hemp 4 Life is one of nearly 120 licensed hemp producers in Georgia, and one of the few that’s entirely Black-owned.

“I think anytime Blacks get involved in a business venture it’s significant. And it’s more significant in this case because we’re entering a market that is pretty much unexplored,” said Ogden.

The cultivation of hemp first became legal at the federal level with the 2018 Farm Bill. The following year Georgia followed suit. Ogden and his business partners, Julius Mays, and Thelma Mays and his wife Emily say the sky is the limit as to what they can do moving forward.

“We’re planning in the very near future to look into and actually build a hemp tiny house,” said Ogden.

Once the plants are dried for up to ten days inside a climate-controlled building on their property, they’ll be shipped off for processing and turned into items like hemp oil, creams, gummies, wood flooring and yes, eventually a tiny house.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.