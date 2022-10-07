Search for missing 7-year-old underway in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 7-year-old.

DeKalb Police say Danny “Marko” Matingo was last seen on Thursday near Old Front Street in Stone Mountain.

Matingo is described as 4′5, 75 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you see him, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

