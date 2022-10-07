Spalding County residents told to shelter in place as police search for suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spalding County residents have been told to shelter in place as police search for a suspect who is potentially armed and dangerous.

Christopher Thomas McLemore was last seen fleeing on Moreland Road. McLemore is 5′7″,160 lbs. and roughly 51 years of age. His last known address is on Rover Road.

Residents who see any suspicious activity should call 911.

This a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

