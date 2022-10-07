WATCH: Standoff with murder suspect underway in Clayton County, police dog shot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A standoff is underway in Clayton County involving a murder suspect.

According to Clayton County Police Department, they located a deceased male inside a home on Kendrick Road on Thursday.

On Friday, they located the suspect and are now involved in a standoff near Flat Shoals Road and Riverdale Road with that person. Road closures are in place.

According to Sandy Springs Police Department, a police K-9 has been shot and transported by helicopter to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital for treatment.

West Clayton Elementary, which is located nearby, was placed on lockdown as a precaution. However, the students will be dismissed on time.

Clayton County Public Schools is aware of a police-involved community incident that has impacted one of our schools. Earlier today Friday, October 7, 2022, local police were responding to a community disturbance that resulted in a shooting incident in close proximity to West Clayton Elementary School. Upon being made aware of this event, West Clayton Elementary School immediately activated enhanced security measures by placing the school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of students and staff, and potential visitors. Be advised that student dismissal on October 7, 2022, will not be delayed.

The well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority, we commend the school leadership for taking swift action to protect the students and staff and our campus. As this is an active investigation, the school system is limited in offering further feedback and asks that additional questions be directed to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also on scene.

At this time, there is no other information available. Atlanta News First has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

