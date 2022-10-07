Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival offers fun for the whole family

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin festival began on Sept. 17th and runs through the end of October; offering fall fun for the entire family.

Following the trails of decorated faux pumpkins, big and small. Along the way, there are several places to take family photos and stop for a snack. There are several shows throughout the course of the Festival, as well.

The Mad Hatter’s PIE Party, Emerald City Jugglers and Enchanted Glow-A-Long Parade are just a few fun activities that’ll take place several times through the course of the festival.

Click here for a complete schedule and ticket prices.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.