Three arrested in Hall County for commercial gambling

Hall County men arrested
Hall County men arrested(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men on suspicion of commercial gambling Oct. 6.

Harun Ur Rashid, Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and Shajumon Philip were arrested and charged with commercial gambling and keeping a place of gambling. They are accused of operating stores with gambling machines that paid out in cash.

Ranjha and Philip were both released on $7,000 bond. Rashid remains in jail on the same bond amount.

Commercial gambling carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison or a $20,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Owners of Ga Hemp 4 Life
Rockdale County black-owned hemp farm marks milestone with first-ever harvest
Murder suspect, K9 dead in Clayton County
Murder suspect, K9 dead after encounter in Clayton County
Man arrested after breaking into cars on Centennial Olympic Park Drive
5k race
5K race on Hartsfield-Jackson runway benefits first-generation college students