Three arrested in Hall County for commercial gambling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men on suspicion of commercial gambling Oct. 6.

Harun Ur Rashid, Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and Shajumon Philip were arrested and charged with commercial gambling and keeping a place of gambling. They are accused of operating stores with gambling machines that paid out in cash.

Ranjha and Philip were both released on $7,000 bond. Rashid remains in jail on the same bond amount.

Commercial gambling carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison or a $20,000 fine.

