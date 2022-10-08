Atlanta midfielder Sosa suspended 3 games for homophobic slur
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa was suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer for using a homophobic slur during a game against the New England Revolution on Oct. 1.
Sosa will miss Atlanta’s season finale against New York City on Sunday. He will also miss the first two league games in 2023, according to officials.
Atlanta United team officials released a statement regarding Sosa’s suspension: ,
The 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend training through Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group.
Atlanta United has a 10-13-10 record in 2022.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.