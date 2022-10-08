Atlanta midfielder Sosa suspended 3 games for homophobic slur

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa was suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer for using a homophobic slur during a game against the New England Revolution on Oct. 1.

Sosa will miss Atlanta’s season finale against New York City on Sunday. He will also miss the first two league games in 2023, according to officials.

Atlanta United team officials released a statement regarding Sosa’s suspension: ,

“Atlanta United is aware of Santiago Sosa’s use of offensive language during last week’s match. The club does not condone the use of harmful or disrespectful language towards any person. Santiago is extremely remorseful and personally apologized to the New England Revolution player. He has also requested additional resources from Major League Soccer’s Players Association to grow from this incident. The club will ensure this moment serves as an opportunity to reaffirm Atlanta United’s deeply held values of inclusion, respect and unity to all of our players and staff.”

The 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend training through Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group.

Atlanta United has a 10-13-10 record in 2022.

