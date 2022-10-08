Atlanta midfielder Sosa suspended 3 games for homophobic slur

Orlando City's Jake Mulraney takes a shot on goal in front of Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa...
Orlando City's Jake Mulraney takes a shot on goal in front of Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa (5) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa was suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer for using a homophobic slur during a game against the New England Revolution on Oct. 1.

Sosa will miss Atlanta’s season finale against New York City on Sunday. He will also miss the first two league games in 2023, according to officials.

Atlanta United team officials released a statement regarding Sosa’s suspension: ,

The 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend training through Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group.

Atlanta United has a 10-13-10 record in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles...
Falcons would pull off a rare feat if they upset nemesis Tom Brady, Bucs
OpTic is among the teams competing in the Rocket League Championship Series.
Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) 2022-23 Season is here
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs into Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle...
Falcons release starting DT Anthony Rush in surprise move
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
No. 2 Georgia looking for return to top form against Auburn