FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Breezy, Pleasant Saturday Afternoon Highs Mid 70′s; Rain On Thursday

Sunny skies, Beautiful Fall Saturday Highs 75 degrees.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Breezy, Pleasant Saturday; Rain On Thursday
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Enjoy the milder air today because it will be much cooler on Sunday. Sunday morning will be cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s, the coolest air since last April. A dry week with warming temperatures. We get into the 80′s by Wednesday and then the rain moves in on Thursday.

