Massive search for missing Georgia toddler underway on its 4th day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It has been four days since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Quinton Simon was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. He was reported missing to police that same morning after 9 a.m.

Simon was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

Chatham County Police issued the following statement Saturday morning:

“Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance. We appreciate everyone’s offers of assistance, but we are not in need of volunteers. FBI assistance continues.”

Law enforcement agencies from around the state joined in the search to help find the toddler.

According to police, drones, helicopters, heat sensors, horses and K-9s were used in the search.

Anyone with information should call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

