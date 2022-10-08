Gwinnett County Police: Woman shot and killed in driveway at construction site

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the driveway of a construction site on Friday evening.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department officials, officers responded to a person shot call near 5710 Stone Mountain Highway. Upon arrival, a woman was found dead outside of a “wrecked vehicle.”

Officials say the “vehicle appeared to have been involved in a single vehicle accident in a construction site.”

The female had “multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene,” officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

This is the second fatal shooting in Gwinnett County since Wednesday evening. Gwinnett police officials say 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills Mall.

This is an active investigation, and detectives are exploring all motives. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

