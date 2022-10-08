Pride festival expected to bring boost Atlanta economy this weekend

The Atlanta Pride Festival
The Atlanta Pride Festival(MGN)
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This weekend people are flocking to Atlanta for the return of the in-person pride festival.

“I was here about three years ago for pride. I had a fantastic time. The pride festival and the parade and all the parties. It was just an amazing time and I had to come back,” Bradley Dial said.

After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels and restaurants are looking forward to having a lot of guests.

Airbnb Communications Manager, Haven Thorn, says in 2019, Atlanta area Airbnb hosts collectively made over 2 million dollars during Pride weekend and the company had more than 15-thousand properties booked.

This year he expects that figure to be much larger, with visitors coming in from places like Nashville, Chicago, Charlotte, Los Angeles, and New York City.

“What we’re seeing on the platform is that pride, in general, is officially back to pre-pandemic 2019 travel levels. Ad new data reveals that over 60% of LGBTQ+ communities seek out LGBTQ+ experiences specifically when away from home,” Haven said.

Atlanta is a huge city, definitely a place to come spend your money and enjoy and have fun and live your life to the fullest,” Dial said.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Dogwood Festival
Dates for 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival announced
Rainbow LED lights outside Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.
Atlanta man working to create ‘rainbow skyline’ ahead of Pride weekend
Rescue workers carry an unidentified victim from the still-blazing Winecoff Hotel in Atlanta,...
10 of Atlanta’s most haunted places
Chicheria MX Kitchen
Chicheria MX Kitchen coming to the Works in 2023