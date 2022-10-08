Surprise Squad spotlights selfless soccer player who ‘keeps team together’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One Atlanta soccer player is receiving a special surprise for her generosity, leadership and strength.

Katie Ramsey is very selfless, according to her soccer teammates on the “Clash.”

Ramsey does everything for her teammates. From paying for things such as cleats out of her own pocket. To being someone who is the glue that holds her team together.

“She just says pay me back when you can. She’ll pay for the whole registration and all of the charity tournaments we do every year. Take us to the hospital and she makes us Christmas ornaments that are hand-painted,” said Lara Dixon.

The Surprise Squad presented Ramsey with tickets to see her favorite team [Atlanta United] play.

