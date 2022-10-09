Atlanta city officials continue preparing for annual Pride parade

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city officials continue preparing for the first Pride parade in Atlanta in person since 2019.

This weekend, large crowds of people are expected to travel to Atlanta for the return of the in-person pride festival.

“I was here about three years ago for Pride. I had a fantastic time. The pride festival and the parade and all the parties. It was just an amazing time and I had to come back,” Bradley Dial said.

After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels and restaurants are looking forward to having a lot of guests.

Airbnb Communications Manager, Haven Thorn, says in 2019, Atlanta area Airbnb hosts collectively made over 2 million dollars during Pride weekend and the company had more than 15,000 properties booked.

This year he expects that figure to be much larger, with visitors coming in from places like Nashville, Chicago, Charlotte, Los Angeles, and New York City.

If you can’t make it to the parade, don’t worry. It will be aired on Peachtree TV.

