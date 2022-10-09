Atlanta Pride Parade resumes after car catches fire in Midtown

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Pride Parade came to a screeching halt just before 1:15 p.m. after a car along the parade route caught fire.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on 10th street immediately, with firefighters working to put out the blaze. Due to the ongoing fire, the parade was placed on hold.

Car on fire along 10th Street where Atlanta Pride Parade is underway
The parade was able to resume at 1:38 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

