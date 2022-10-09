LIVE BLOG: The Atlanta Pride Festival 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Pride Festival is back after two years of cancellations.

Thousands of people from around the country and the world have come together for this year’s celebration! PeachtreeTV and the Atlanta News First team is bringing you LIVE coverage!

12:30 PM: The Atlanta Pride Parade begins!

Mayor Andre Dickens talks with Atlanta News First about this year’s celebration!

Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff wave to parade attendees

The PeachtreeTV Pride Parade float!

12 PM: The Atlanta Pride Festival kicks off!

Before the #AtlantaPrideParade. Watch at 12:30 on Peachtree TV and all our streaming platforms. #PrideOnPeach pic.twitter.com/axQlZFEUeJ — Peachtree TV - WPCH (@peachtreetv) October 9, 2022

The Atlanta News First team is getting ready to celebrate PRIDE with you!

We are ready for the broadcast! @peachtreetv Come by say hi….or watch on TV. https://t.co/fqOhAvM5Gm — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) October 9, 2022

