LIVE BLOG: The Atlanta Pride Festival 2022

The 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
The 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Pride Festival is back after two years of cancellations.

Thousands of people from around the country and the world have come together for this year’s celebration! PeachtreeTV and the Atlanta News First team is bringing you LIVE coverage!

WATCH LIVE

12:45 PM: The cele

12:30 PM: The Atlanta Pride Parade begins!

Mayor Andre Dickens talks with Atlanta News First about this year’s celebration!

The 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
The 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade

Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff wave to parade attendees

The 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
The 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade

The PeachtreeTV Pride Parade float!

The 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
The 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade

12 PM: The Atlanta Pride Festival kicks off!

The Atlanta News First team is getting ready to celebrate PRIDE with you!

