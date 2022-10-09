One injured in Atlantic Station shooting on Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in the Atlantic Station section of Atlanta.
Police responded to the 200 block of 19th Street after reports of a person shot around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers located a female with a gunshot wound to her leg.
The female, who has not been identified by police, was transported to the hospital. The current extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
According to Atlanta police officials, an investigation “revealed the gunshot victim was a bystander when shots were being fired by a different group of males.”
Investigators were notified of the incident and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.
