One rushed to hospital after shooting at laundromat on Atlanta’s West End

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a laundromat on Atlanta’s West End neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Police responded to Huebsch Laundry on the 800 block of Oak Street around 9:55 p.m.

Police officials tell Atlanta News First “a gunshot victim was transported to the hospital.”

The extent of the gunshot victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. There is no additional information available.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

