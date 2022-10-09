Shooting investigation underway in southeast Atlanta

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in southeast Atlanta on Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Cerro Vista Drive after reports of a person shot around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, a woman in her 40s was located with an apparent gunshot wound to her arm. The woman told police that she was “involved in a verbal dispute when it escalated into gunfire.”

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The shooter remains at large, according to police officials. The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

