Tom Brady improves to 11-0 against the Falcons with a 21-15 win in Week 5

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No matter how hard they try, the Atlanta Falcons can’t seem to get over the hump to beat quarterback Tom Brady.

The greatest quarterback of all time led the Buccaneers to a 21-15 win at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Brady improved to 11-0 against the Falcons. This includes a now 5-0 record since joining the Buccaneers in 2020 and a 6-0 record when he played for the New England Patriots. The record also includes Super Bowl 51 when Brady led the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit in February 2017.

It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team as both offenses traded punts throughout most of the afternoon.

The Buccaneers only led 7-0 midway through the second quarter before adding a field goal. After Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a field goal attempt before halftime, Brady led the Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop into field goal range and took a 13-0 lead into halftime.

In the early second half, both offenses continued to struggle. The referees on the field missed several big, late hits on Brady and several questionable calls.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was sacked six times and was harassed by the Bucs’ defense throughout most of the game.

Brady found all-pro receiver Mike Evans for a big pass play down the sidelines. Brady later connected with running back Leonard Fournette for a touchdown; one play later, the Buccaneers converted a two-point conversion to take a 21-0 lead.

“There are different things we tried to do. Unfortunately, we came up short,” said Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

“He’s a great player and played in the league for 23 years. He’s a great player and we play him in Week 18. We can’t wait,” coach Smith said about Brady.

Although the Bucs’ offense struggled throughout most of the afternoon, Brady picked apart the Falcons’ secondary for 351 passing yards and a touchdown. Running back Leonard Fournette had 139 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Mariota found receiver Olamide Zaccheaus over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. One play later, the Falcons opted to go for the two-point conversion and Mariota found receiver KhaDarel Hodge in the back of the endzone to cut the score to 21-15.

“We came out fighting and kept swinging. And I’m proud of our guys,” said Smith.

The Falcons host quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers next Sunday afternoon at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

