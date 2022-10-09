Two people shot after a fight escalates early Sunday morning in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Athens after a fight escalated to a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to officials, police responded to a fight in the area of the 200 block of West Clayton Street around 2:12 a.m. after reports of a fight.

Officers were alerted to a citizen that said there was a shooting in the same area. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals with gunshot wounds, a 30-year-old male and a 22-year-old female. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Athens-Clarke police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that witnesses were able to point out the shooter to responding officers. Police arrested Corey Austin, 24, of Lawrenceville.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

