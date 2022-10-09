Woman killed after being hit by car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run in DeKalb County on Saturday evening.

DeKalb County police officers responded to Gresham Road near Interstate 20 after reports of a person struck by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers tell Atlanta News First they located a woman dead in the roadway. Witnesses nearby told authorities the woman was struck by a vehicle. Witnesses told police that the driver fled the scene.

This is an active investigation.

