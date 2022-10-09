Woman killed after being hit by car in DeKalb County

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run in DeKalb County on Saturday evening.

DeKalb County police officers responded to Gresham Road near Interstate 20 after reports of a person struck by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers tell Atlanta News First they located a woman dead in the roadway. Witnesses nearby told authorities the woman was struck by a vehicle. Witnesses told police that the driver fled the scene.

This is an active investigation.

There is no additional information. Stay with Atlanta News First for more information as it becomes available.

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
