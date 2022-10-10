Atlantic Station neighbors push for more security after stray bullet hits woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some residents of Atlantic Station are demanding better security after a woman was shot in the area over the weekend.

Lisa Nowell likes being close to everything. It’s partly why she moved to Atlantic Station almost two years ago. She also wanted to be in a safe community, but Nowell said recently she hasn’t felt safe at home.

“The security, as much as they try, they are not equipped to take care of crowd control and manage situations,” she said. “We have to step up security. It cannot be walking talkie-type security.”

Late Saturday night, a woman was hit in the leg by a stray bullet when two groups got into a fight outside the Regal Atlantic Station movie theater, according to police. Nowell said gunshots and fights have become increasingly common.

“These kids are on our property at 12, 1 o’clock in the morning,” she said. “They’re causing havoc within Atlantic Station, in the stores, outside the stores, shooting, fighting, just basically doing whatever it is they want to do.”

One resident who asked to remain anonymous told Atlanta News First the troublemakers don’t appear to respect security nor the curfew Atlantic Station claims to “strictly enforce.”

“When I moved here in May, I was assured that this was a safe place to live, a family-oriented environment and it’s been a nightmare,” she said.

Even more frustrating, residents said their complaints and concerns to management seemingly go unheard.

“They ignore all emails, text, anything, no response,” the unnamed woman said. “It’s like they’re just brushing everything under the rug.”

“People don’t even want to continue their lease,” Nowell added. “I’m definitely ready to move out, and I’m not the only tenant, but we just want to get ourselves in a legal battle over our lease.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Atlantic Station about its security measures and received the following statement:

Over the past few weeks, the Atlantic Station team has worked closely with APD to respond to two incidents - one on October 1 and one on October 9 – which resulted in one civilian injury. The APD successfully apprehended suspects in both incidents. However, the cases are still under investigation, but there is no active threat to Atlantic Station. Our thoughts continue to be with the injured person, whom we wish a quick recovery.

Atlantic Station has invested in a state-of-the-art security program, which includes our 24/7 security team, comprised of Atlantic Station security and off-duty APD officers, as well as over 500 surveillance cameras throughout the property, to create a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, residents and employees. Our curfew policy states that no one under 18 is allowed on property after 3 p.m. without an adult and no one under 21 is allowed after 9 p.m. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with our security team and law enforcement on these incidents and security matters.

“It’s nothing against the company, but at the end of the day, they really need to make sure that they’re looking out for our safety,” Nowell said. “I just hope they step their game up in a short time, and I have asked them to engage the tenants.”

