Man holed up with child during standoff in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homes were evacuated in Clayton County Monday due to a domestic-related incident, according to police.

The Clayton County Police Department tells Atlanta News First that officers were called to a home on Pine Glen Drive at 2:48 p.m.

“It is believed the man is holed-up inside the home with a juvenile,” police said.

Police have confirmed that SWAT members were in the area and they were called to assist.

It wasn’t exactly clear what led to the standoff.

Police said no shots have been fired at this time.

“SWAT is hoping to end the matter peacefully,” police said.

Atlanta News First has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.

