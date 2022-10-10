Community gathers in memory of Jefferson High teen who was shot and killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nearly 100 people gathered for a vigil to remember Jefferson High School senior Elijah DeWitt.

Just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 5, Gwinnett County police responded to a “person shot call” in the parking lot near Dave and Buster’s at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway and located the 17-year-old dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

His entire community is still in shock and many said they attended the Sunday night vigil because of how much they will miss him.

“Just to support him and his family and his teammates,” Sage, the manager of the team, said.

DeWitt was a rising star on the football field.

We lost a brother last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with DeWitt Family, the Jefferson High School family and all those impacted by this tragic loss. We will miss you!

Most of those who spoke Sunday night, told a story that involved his love for the game.

“His spirit, he just had the most passion I’ve ever seen for football,” Sage said. “His goals and he always brought that to everybody on the team.”

Elijah’s mom, dad, and sister recently sat down with an Atlanta News First crew on Friday afternoon.

“People may ask why you sit down and do this. He was the love of our lives. And we want people to see how amazing he is and will forever be,” said Dawn DeWitt, Elijah’s mom.

“You know, we don’t know the kids. We don’t know their backgrounds. We don’t know their story. They’re forgiven from me,” said Craig DeWitt, outside of his Jefferson house on Friday. “He [Elijah] was an amazing kid. He looked at every day as a gift, and he lived life definitely to the fullest,” said DeWitt.

On Thursday, two suspects, 19-year-old Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Brown were arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Anderson, South Carolina.

On Friday, a judge denied bond for both suspects. They will be extradited back to Gwinnett County on Monday.

