FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, 70′s today; Rain Wednesday, Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on a great day in metro Atlanta with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s.

Monday’s summary

High - 77°

Normal high - 77°

Chance of rain - 30%

What you need to know

Our stretch of nice weather will continue in metro Atlanta today with lots of sunshine. We’ll see more clouds Tuesday, but it will stay dry. Scattered showers will develop ahead of a cold front on Wednesday and continue through Thursday morning.

